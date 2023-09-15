BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say a number of vehicles were vandalized early Friday morning on South Park Avenue.

According to officials, the acts took place just after 1:30 a.m. in the parking lot area of Lactalis, just north of South Park. At least three vehicle windows were smashed, according to police.

As of Friday morning, there are no reports of items stolen from any of the vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Buffalo police at their confidential tip line — (716) 847-2255.