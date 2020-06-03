Vehicles get stuck on flooded roads in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Vehicles were trapped on Niagara St. near Tonawanda St. in Buffalo overnight.

Storms came through, bringing in heavy rain that led to flooding in the street.

The video above shows the scene on Niagara under the train tracks. At least two vehicles were seen stuck in the middle of the roadway.

Later in the morning, we found some vehicles stuck in the area of Amherst and Tonawanda streets.

Buffalo wasn’t the only place to see flooding, though. The video below shows what part of the Town of Tonawanda looked like.

