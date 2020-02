BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Buffalo Niagara Convention Center is looking a lot more like a garage tonight.

Vendors have been spending the past few days setting up for the Buffalo Auto Show.

Hundreds of people are brought in to make sure everything goes off without a hitch.

Organizers say the show plays a key role in Western New York’s economy.

The auto show starts this Thursday and goes until Sunday.

News 4 will be live from the convention center at 4 p.m. and 6:30 on Thursday.