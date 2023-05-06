BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – One of Buffalo’s most exclusive residences is on the market for the first time.
The 3,600-square-foot penthouse condo at Waterfront Village along Lakefront Boulevard went on the market Monday with a price tag of $1,999,900. The three-bedroom unit offers impeccable views of both Lake Erie and downtown Buffalo and features what realtor Kevin McMullen calls the “best patio” in Western New York.
“It’s 1 of 1,” McMullen told News 4. “This has never been on the market before. This is going to be for somebody who wants something that nobody else has.”
In fact, this top-floor unit is two levels up from where Bills and Sabres owners Terry and Kim Pegula used to live. They sold their ninth-floor unit at Waterfront Village for $1.15 million in 2021, according to The Buffalo News. The penthouse was owned by the same doctor since the building was built in 2009, McMullen said.
The three-bed, three-and-a-half bath unit features an open floor plan with hardwood floors, 12-foot ceilings, granite countertops, marble bathrooms, his-and-hers walk-in closets, and three fireplaces – “for the Buffalo winters,” McMullen said. The unit comes with two parking spaces in a covered garage, multiple storage units and access to the building’s meeting room and gym.
The large, covered balcony overlooks Erie Basin Marina, and Lake Erie behind it.
There are no public showings for the unit. You need to be pre-qualified just to get a viewing.
“It’s very exclusive waterfront property,” McMullen said. “Any picture of Buffalo has this building in it. It’s probably the best patio and best view in Western New York.”
Address: 132 Lakefront Blvd. unit 1101
Price: $1,999,900
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 3.5
Built: 2009
Square feet: 3,633
Learn more: Link
