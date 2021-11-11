Veterans honored at Forest Lawn Cemetery

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On this Veterans Day, we honor the brave men and women who have served this great country.

And early Thursday morning, people in the community and members of the Erie County American Legion did just that.

American flags were placed on the graves of veterans at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Veterans of ten different wars rest here, including seven Medal of Honor recipients. Only Arlington National Cemetery has more.

Forest Lawn is the final resting place for veterans dating back to the Civil War.