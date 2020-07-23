Veterans taking golf lessons as part of therapy program

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Local veterans are starting weekly golf lessons as part of an annual recreation therapy program through the VA Western New York Healthcare System.

It’s designed to help veterans enhance their mental, social, physical and emotional well-being.

“You come out onto a green field pretty much, with trees, with the wind, with birds chirping, the sun hitting down on you,” recreation therapist Patrick McGowan says. “It gives you a sense of peace and calm, and a lot of our veterans here look to pursue that.”

The tee off happened this week at the Glen Oak Golf Course in East Amherst, and the program itself lasts eight weeks.

The VA has partnered with the PGA of Western New York since 2013.