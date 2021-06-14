Veterinary clinic for homeless people’s dogs coming to Buffalo

(WIVB) — A veterinary clinic for dogs over the weekend had an unusual focus.

It was mainly for pets who belong to people who don’t have homes.

An animal clinic in Ashland, Kentucky teamed up with the nationwide Street Dog Coalition for this event.

The organizers say events like these are only for those who otherwise couldn’t afford these services for their dogs.

Volunteers at the event say seeing the dogs healthy and the joy on their owners faces made it worth their time.

The coalition has been expanding, and in fact, will have a clinic like this one here in Buffalo a week from Saturday.

It will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 325 Walden Ave. Click here for more information.