BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced for an April crash in which the victim is still recovering.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office said Willie Green, 43, who has also gone by the name Dennis Brown, was driving north on Wilson Street when he collided with an eastbound vehicle on Sycamore Street. At the time, prosecutors say he was under the influence of a drug.

The 68-year-old man driving on Sycamore had to be taken to ECMC for head trauma.

In May, Green pleaded guilty to vehicular assault and criminal possession of a controlled substance after prosecutors said he had been in possession of more than half an ounce of fentanyl during the crash.

Green was sentenced as a second felony offender. He received a sentence of six years for the drug charge and two to four years for vehicular assault. He’ll concurrently serve time for both crimes. After his release, Green will spend two years under post-release supervision.