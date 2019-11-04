Live Now
Erie County officials encourage winter preparation
Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

VIDEO: “Buffalo Against the World” tests your local sports knowledge

Buffalo

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In Buffalo, we love to brag about our sports teams, and a new game is highlighting that passion.

Brad Riter from You Gotta Know Games joined us on Wake Up! Monday morning to tell us more about “Buffalo Against the World.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss