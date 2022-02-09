VIDEO: Buffalo and law enforcement officials talk McKinley HS shooting, stabbing

Watch our continuing coverage in the video player above.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A scary day outside McKinley High School leaves the community shaken after a student is stabbed several times and a security guard is shot in the leg.

Authorities initially reported this afternoon a male student was shot, a Buffalo Police spokesperson now says the 14-year-old student was stabbed, not shot. BPD confirmed a security guard was shot in the leg.

The student is recovering after surgery at Oishei Children’s Hospital and the guard is at ECMC in stable condition.

News 4 was on the scene with live reports and updates from the police, school officials, students and community organizations.

LIVE REPORTS

6 p.m. update: Kayla Green with the latest in the McKinley High School shooting:

Shelter in place lifted at SUNY Buffalo State following McKinley HS shooting:

Parents wait outside McKinley High School to be reunited with their kids:

LAW ENFORCEMENT

6:12 p.m.: Buffalo Police, Mayor Brown, BPS Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash and others provide an update on the situation.

5:15 p.m.: Buffalo Police provide an initial update on the status of their investigation.

BUFFALO COMMUNITY

Buffalo Common Council President Darius Pridgen on preventing school violence: ‘We have to have a strategic plan:’

Former Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo with law enforcement perspective on McKinley High School incident:

Pastor James Giles of Buffalo Peacemakers talks kids and guns:

Murray Holman of Stop the Violence speaks out on McKinley High School: