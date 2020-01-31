VIDEO: Little girl plays with ape at Buffalo Zoo

(Video provided by Rachael McAvoy)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Call it a bit of monkey business. A little girl made a new friend at the Buffalo Zoo on Thursday, but not the kind you might be thinking of.

Rachael McAvoy shared a video of young Olivia teasing and eventually playing a back-and-forth chase-style game with an ape at the zoo.

But don’t worry. In case the animal were to have seen her behavior as aggressive or threatening, the girl was protected by a glass barrier the entire time.

Watch their interaction in the video above!