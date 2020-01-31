Live Now
News 4 WakeUp!

VIDEO: Little girl plays with ape at Buffalo Zoo

Buffalo

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Video provided by Rachael McAvoy)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Call it a bit of monkey business. A little girl made a new friend at the Buffalo Zoo on Thursday, but not the kind you might be thinking of.

Rachael McAvoy shared a video of young Olivia teasing and eventually playing a back-and-forth chase-style game with an ape at the zoo.

But don’t worry. In case the animal were to have seen her behavior as aggressive or threatening, the girl was protected by a glass barrier the entire time.

Watch their interaction in the video above!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss