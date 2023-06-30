BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New video shows a man knocking over and damaging a statue at St. Rose of Lima Church in Buffalo.

According to police, the incident happened around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The video shows an unidentified man walking up to the Virgin Mary statue, climbing on it before pushing it over into a bush. The statue did suffer damage, but has been returned to its position.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential TIPCALL line at 716-847-2255.