BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New video shows a man knocking over and damaging a statue at St. Rose of Lima Church in Buffalo.
According to police, the incident happened around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday.
The video shows an unidentified man walking up to the Virgin Mary statue, climbing on it before pushing it over into a bush. The statue did suffer damage, but has been returned to its position.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential TIPCALL line at 716-847-2255.
Latest Posts
- Video: Man knocks over, damages statue at North Buffalo church
- UB Law School program subject of civil rights complaint
- Buffalo man arraigned for allegedly assaulting victim with wooden board
- New York DMV unveils new Finger Lakes custom license plate
- Two former UB football players arraigned on animal cruelty charge against miniature poodle
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.