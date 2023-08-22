Warning: viewer discretion is advised as some may find the video graphic.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two teens were arrested and a stolen Kia was recovered in the area of Crossman Avenue on Tuesday morning after a woman was robbed at gunpoint, Buffalo Police told News 4.

A viewer sent in shocking video of the incident Tuesday morning that occurred on Mills Street.

In doorbell camera footage, a person can be seen getting out of the Kia at approximately 8:15 a.m., and approaching a woman outside of a home. A teen appears to point a gun at the woman, who was holding a small child, and demanding her purse before speeding off.

In the video, the woman can be heard pleading for her ID as the teen takes her purse, but the two refuse and drive away. Police said the two boys, a 17-year-old and a 13-year-old, made off with a purse and a cell phone.

Police said the vehicle was stolen in the City of Buffalo on Monday night and the incident is still under investigation.

Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.