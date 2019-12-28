Vigil held for lives lost in deadly 1983 propane explosion on North Division St.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Dozens of people came out to the site of a propane explosion that claimed seven lives on this day in 1983. This vigil was at Grosvenor and North Division Street.

“Commemorate and really celebrate the tragic events of almost 36 years ago. Five members that lost their lives is still the darkest day in the fire department’s history. It means a lot of family friends and retired firefighters to come and just honor their memory,” Commissioner of the Buffalo Fire Department William Renaldo said.

Two of the victims in this disaster were nearby residents.

The December 27, 1983 tragedy still stands as the deadliest ever faced by the Buffalo Fire Department.