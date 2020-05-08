Villa Maria College develops plan for phased reopening

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Villa Maria College says its developed a plan that will allow for a phased reopening to its campus.

President Dr. Matthew Giordano says his assumption is staff members will slowly return to campus over the summer with many safety precautions in place.

“Having staff members back on campus will allow us to complete all necessary preparations for students to return to campus in the fall, assuming conditions permit,” Giordano said.

In a letter sent out this week, Giordano also says the school doesn’t know yet if students will be allowed to return to campus at the end of August, but based on what they are hearing, he’s optimistic they will.

School officials say they anticipate social distancing and other safety protocols will still be in place in the fall, and they intend to follow the recommended guidelines.

Officials also tell us the college has plenty of space on campus to spread out for classes and learning activities, cleaning and sanitization efforts will increase significantly, and they may ask people to wear masks.

As part of Villa Maria’s plan, the faculty will be ready to incorporate online instruction if necessary.

At this time, there’s no plan to move its classes completely online unless it’s forced to like the spring.

