Villa Maria College planning for in-person semester this Fall

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Villa Maria College is planning to return to in-person instruction this August.

The decision came after the college determined that it has enough space to safely conduct classes.

“We have decided that the College will move ahead with its plan to be face-to-face this coming fall,” said Dr. Matthew Giordano, Villa Maria’s president. “We know that our students benefit most from as much in-person interaction as possible. They choose us for this very reason, so we are going to do everything in our power to enable in-person instruction in the fall.”

The school says classrooms and other shared spaces will be rearranged, and new classrooms will be created to allow for increased capacity.

During hybrid semesters, students only attend class in-person half the time.

Like, Dr. Giordano, Villa Maria Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Ryan Hartnett says that although the hybrid model was successful, in-person interactions are beneficial for students.

“No matter what the circumstances are in the fall, we will continue to exceed the health and safety requirements of the county to ensure we are delivering the top-notch educational experience our students came to Villa Maria to receive,” Dr. Hartnett says.

As long as it’s possible, the college is planning to resume academic field trips, in-person tutoring, special events and other students activities, too.

Although the college will primarily conduct classes face-to-face, flexible online options will still be available.