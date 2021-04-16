Villa Maria College to allow students two guests to attend commencement ceremony in May

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Villa Maria College announced it will now a limited number of guests to attend its 2021 commencement ceremony due to the change in New York State’s guidelines.

The college says each participating graduate may invite two guests to attend the May 22 ceremony alongside them.

According to school officials, to attend the ceremony, all students and their two guests must RSVP here by Tuesday, May 18.

On the day of graduation, all attendees, including students and guests, must check in at the registration tables, according to Villa Maria. Those will be located at the breezeway adjacent to the music building and the breezeway adjacent to the library.

Villa Maria says all students and guests must provide the following at the check-in tables:

• A form of valid identification (driver’s license, passport, etc.).

• Contact information, including a phone number that can receive text messages.

• Proof of vaccination or proof of a negative PCR test that was obtained between May 19 at 10 a.m. and May 22 at 10 a.m.

The college tells News 4 all attendees must complete a health screening and have their temperatures checked before being seated. Physical distancing and facial coverings will also be required while on campus.

Anyone unwilling or unable to comply with the state and county guidelines cannot attend the on-campus ceremony, Villa Maria says.

The college will also livestream the commencement on its YouTube channel.