BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Villa Maria College cut the ribbon on it’s new $1 million dining hall on Tuesday courtesy of Russell Salvatore.

The capital improvement project was made possible by a donation by local business owner. The Russell J. Salvatore Commons is open and welcoming students. Salvatore said he grew up not far from the college and said he had a vision of what the new dining hall should look like.

“I got goosepimples, I want to cry I am so happy to be part of this project, it’s the frosting on the cake of what’s left in my life,” Salvatore said.

The donation from Salvatore is the largest single gift in the college’s history.