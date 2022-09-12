BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It was all lights, camera, action in the Theatre District tonight as a new star was unveiled in the plaza of stars.

Internationally acclaimed actor and director, Vincent O’Neill has been inducted into the Buffalo Hall of Fame. The Buffalo community embraced O’Neill with open arms after he and his brother performed here for the first time in 1985. O’Neill is the artistic director at the Irish Classical Theatre Company, as well as a director, performer, and producer. Those who know O’Neill say this award is well deserved.

“For many many years Vincent O’Neill has been one of our brightest stars here in the theatre district and we are honored to finally be able to celebrate him in this way,” said Kate Alcocer, the executive artistic director at the Irish Classical Theatre Company.

And if you didn’t know, O’Neill is also an award-winning mime.