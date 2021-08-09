VIP tickets for “World’s Largest Disco” go on sale

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Monday morning, the first tickets for the return of “The World’s Largest Disco” at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center went on sale.
Because of COVID-19, organizers are limiting this event to 5,000 guests. VIP tickets are on sale now through Tuesday at 10 p.m.
MORE | The World’s Largest Disco to return with capacity capped at 5,000 attendees
General admission tickets will be on sale Wednesday and Thursday.
The disco will take place on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
Latest Posts
- Buffalo man headed to prison for attacking victim with a metal pipe
- Federal safety standards for limos included in infrastructure bill
- ECDOH offering $10 food and drink vouchers to those who get vaccinated at Erie County Fair
- Hiker rescued from Whirpool State Park on Sunday
- 26 Shirts, Tops Market team up to offer new “Mafia” t-shirt design benefitting FeedMore WNY