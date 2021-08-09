VIP tickets for “World’s Largest Disco” go on sale

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Monday morning, the first tickets for the return of “The World’s Largest Disco” at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center went on sale.

Because of COVID-19, organizers are limiting this event to 5,000 guests. VIP tickets are on sale now through Tuesday at 10 p.m.

General admission tickets will be on sale Wednesday and Thursday.

The disco will take place on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.