Virginia man arraigned for alleged random attack on woman, teenage boy in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Virginia man was virtually arraigned Tuesday before an Erie County Court Judge for allegedly randomly attacking a teen and a woman.

Officials tell us on March 2, 2020, at 4 p.m., 40-year-old Carlos Cherry tried to purchase beer at a convenience store in the 100 block of William Street in Buffalo.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office says the clerk allegedly refused to sell beer to Cherry, and as he turned to leave the store, he allegedly punched a female bystander in the face.

Officials say the woman fell to the ground and lost a tooth due to the assault. Additionally, she had pain and swelling in her face.

It’s also alleged Cherry approached a 13-year-old boy exiting the bus on William Street and Michigan Avenue moments after the first assault and punched him in the face. The DA’s office said the 13-year-old boy suffered a fractured jaw, which required surgery.

The indictment charged Cherry with one count of second-degree assault and one count of third-degree assault.

He is due back on January 26, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. for a pre-trial conference. The judge set bail at $50,000.

Cherry faces a maximum of 7 years in prison if convicted of all charges.