Virginia man found guilty of assault in random attack outside Buffalo convenience store

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says a jury found a Virginia man guilty of assault charges for randomly attacking two people last March in the City of Buffalo.

Forty-one-year-old Carlos Cherry of Reston, VA, punched a woman outside a convenience store on William Street near Michigan Avenue after he did not have enough money to purchase a beer. The store clerk also refused to sell him the beer.

Moments later, officials say Cherry approached a 14-year-old boy as he exited a bus on Michigan Avenue at William Street on his way home from school and punched the teen in the face.

Flynn’s office says the woman fell to the ground, suffered pain and swelling, and lost a tooth. The teenager fractured his jaw in two places and underwent surgery to place permanent hardware in his jaw to fix the damage.

The jury found Cherry guilty, as charged, of second-degree assault and third-degree assault.

According to the DA’s office, Cherry faces a maximum of seven years in prison. He’s due back in court for sentencing on August 30 at 2 p.m.