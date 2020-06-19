Virtual butterfly release aims to help bring people together in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Dave O’Donnell with the Eastern Monarch Butterfly Farm in Clarence says butterflies have a way of uniting people.

And he’s hoping to do just that, but virtually this year.

He was supposed to hold a butterfly release during the annual Buffalo Garden Walk but the event was cancelled this year because of the pandemic.

O’Donnell is instead putting together a virtual butterfly release with people from about 20 organizations in Western New York taking part, releasing a butterfly one at a time instead of all together.

He brought a monarch butterfly to News 4 today.

The release project this year is called “Western New York Emerging.”

O’Donnell says it’s symbolic with so much change in our society right now.

O’Donnell will put all the individual releases together in a video and post it on the “Garden’s Buffalo Niagara” website on July 1st.

The Buffalo Garden Walk will be held virtually this year and is called “Buffalo Garden Views: Sharing in July, A Virtual Garden Month.”

As part of it, you’ll be able to experience different events from home on social media every week in the month of July.