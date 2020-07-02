Virtual guide for Taste of Buffalo at Home released

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Taste of Buffalo at Home is scheduled to take place on July 11-12, and now, a virtual festival guide is available.

Here’s how it works: The “Taste Takeout” will allow restaurants, wineries and food trucks to prepare special deals available for takeout at their establishments. This will begin the weekend of the festival and continue through the following week.

Here are some of the online offerings happening this year:

Interactive Cooking Demonstrations and Competitions

Tops Virtual Wheel of Prizes

Live Music Presented by Tops

Taste of Fun KidZone

To check out the interactive festival guide, click or tap here.

