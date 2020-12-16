Virtual New Year’s Eve ball drop to take place in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A familiar year-end event will take place once again this year, but like many others, it will be virtual.
News 4 has confirmed that a New Year’s Eve ball drop will take place in Buffalo, but it will not include in-person attendance.
Details on how you can watch the virtual event are expected to be released later on Wednesday, and even more details are expected during the week.
