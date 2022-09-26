BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Starting Monday, visitation is expanding at Catholic Health hospitals.

Patients at the following hospitals can have two visitors at a time between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. any day:

Kenmore Mercy Hospital

Mercy Hospital of Buffalo

Mount St. Mary’s Hospital

Sisters of Charity Hospital (Main St. and St. Joseph campuses)

Additionally, the visitor policies for the mother/baby units at Mercy, Sisters and Mount St. Mary’s will now allow expectant moms to have two designated support persons, as well as a doula or midwife during labor and delivery and their inpatient hospital stay.

Visitation of patients with COVID-19 remains limited, but can be permitted in end-of-life cases or for patients with special needs.