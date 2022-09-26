BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Starting Monday, visitation is expanding at Catholic Health hospitals.
Patients at the following hospitals can have two visitors at a time between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. any day:
- Kenmore Mercy Hospital
- Mercy Hospital of Buffalo
- Mount St. Mary’s Hospital
- Sisters of Charity Hospital (Main St. and St. Joseph campuses)
Additionally, the visitor policies for the mother/baby units at Mercy, Sisters and Mount St. Mary’s will now allow expectant moms to have two designated support persons, as well as a doula or midwife during labor and delivery and their inpatient hospital stay.
Visitation of patients with COVID-19 remains limited, but can be permitted in end-of-life cases or for patients with special needs.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.