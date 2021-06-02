Visitation hours at ECMC extended

Buffalo

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Visitation guidelines at ECMC have received another update.

Since the last update, inpatient visitation hours have been extended by a couple hours, and will now be from 1-7 p.m.

Visitation for critical care patients has also been expanded. Those patients can have visitors from Noon to 2 p.m., 5-6 p.m. and 8-9 p.m.

These new policies take effect on Thursday. To see the full list of guidelines, click or tap here.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories