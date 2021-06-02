Visitation hours at ECMC extended

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Visitation guidelines at ECMC have received another update.

Since the last update, inpatient visitation hours have been extended by a couple hours, and will now be from 1-7 p.m.

Visitation for critical care patients has also been expanded. Those patients can have visitors from Noon to 2 p.m., 5-6 p.m. and 8-9 p.m.

These new policies take effect on Thursday. To see the full list of guidelines, click or tap here.