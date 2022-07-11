BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Visitation hours have been announced for Dr. Jonathan Daniels and his daughters, Jordan and Jensen, who were killed in a fire last week.

Dr. Daniels served as associate director of admissions at the University at Buffalo’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. Jordan had just graduated from the UB School of Management in May, receiving her MBA.

Dr. Daniels’ wife, Janessa Givens Daniels, works for the school as senior associate director of financial aid. Their surviving daughter, Jillian, is a 2020 graduate.

Visitation hours will take place Wednesday at Friendship Baptist Church from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A service will follow. Scholarships are being established in their memories and donations for these are being accepted.