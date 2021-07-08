Voelker’s request for demolition may be re-reviewed

by: News 4 Staff

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Thursday, the Buffalo Preservation Board is expected to reconsider the application to tear down the old Voelker’s Bowling Center.

Earlier this year, the Preservation Board denied a request to demolish the building to make way for new developments.

The building, which sits on the corner of Elmwood Ave. and Amherst St. is 124 years old.

