Voelker’s request for demolition may be re-reviewed

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Thursday, the Buffalo Preservation Board is expected to reconsider the application to tear down the old Voelker’s Bowling Center.
Earlier this year, the Preservation Board denied a request to demolish the building to make way for new developments.
The building, which sits on the corner of Elmwood Ave. and Amherst St. is 124 years old.
