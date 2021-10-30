Voice Buffalo works to get out the vote with “Souls to the Polls” event

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Voice Buffalo is encouraging folks to get out and vote with their annual “Souls to the Polls” event.

It’s a push to educate marginalized communities about voting in our area. This is year 30 for the event.

Organizers with Voice Buffalo said it’s exciting to see so many people coming out to cast their ballots and they said the number of early voting locations is encouraging.

“Do you see the smile? This is incredible. This is something that was fought for and now we have it, and it gives people access in a time frame that works for them,” said Reverend Denise Walden-Glenn, lead organizer, Voice Buffalo.

Reverend Walden-Glenn added that it’s important to vote in all elections to make your voice heard.