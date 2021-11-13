Volunteer group plants 100 trees in Buffalo’s Masten District

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — 100 trees were planted in Buffalo’s Masten District Saturday morning, all thanks to The Tool Library.

The library is an all-volunteer non-profit that lends thousands of tools to its members. This is the final project of their fall season. Organizers said it shows what a powerful impact volunteering can have on the Western New York community.

“We’ve done this for seven years now, we started in 2014 we haven’t done this amount in quite some time but we are excited to be in this area of the city,” said Dylan Steed, Vice President at Tool Library.

The Tool Library said they have planted 1,500 trees over the past few years.