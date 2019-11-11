Voting for new design of Buffalo and Erie County Library cards now open

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Voting for the new design for the Buffalo and Erie County Library cards is now open.

Over 170 entries have been narrowed down to 28 finalists. Voters are asked to select one entry from the adult card designs and one from the children’s card designs.

The library says one from each category will be designated the winner. Winning designs will be printed on the new Buffalo and Erie County library cards in early 2020 for residents.

Vote for the new designs for @buffalolibrary library cards! You can vote for 1 children's & 1 adult design. One vote per person. Voting is open until 9 p.m. on Sunday, November 17. https://t.co/6QQSRWLkAV. pic.twitter.com/xAMAKwegU7 — Buffalo/Erie Library (@buffalolibrary) November 10, 2019

Voting is open until 9 p.m. on Sunday, November 17.

Winners will be announced in early December.

To cast your vote and see all the designs click here.