BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Thursday morning’s edition of Wake Up Wags, we were introduced to some kittens!
The three who appeared on Wake Up, out of six total, were found under a plastic tote on a porch in Derby. Smokey, Sneakers and Harley will be up for adoption through Ten Lives Club.
For more information on adopting an animal through the organization, click or tap here.
Latest Posts
- Christian Walker to his father: ‘Wear a condom’
- Smelly, invasive stink bugs could get worse in some areas, study suggests
- In Niagara Falls, Gillibrand to announce $1 billion federal investment
- Man gets 16-to-life for fatal shooting with illegal weapon
- $2M offered to fan who caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.