BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sunday’s rain didn’t stop people from gathering together at Delaware Park to support a good cause.

Everyone was welcomed at Spina Bifida of Western New York’s first ever ‘Walk and Roll’ event. It centered around raising money and community awareness on the affects of Spina Bifida, which is a condition that results in a child’s spinal cord not developing properly. It is a rare condition and spreading awareness is one organization’s mission.

“This year we’re focused on growing the organization. We’re focused on getting the word out there that we’re here to serve people and families with Spina Bifida,” said Olya Schumacher, the president of Spina Bifida of Western New York.

All proceeds from the event will stay in Western New York to help fund opportunities for children and adults in need of treatment.