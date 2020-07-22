War Veteran to be buried at Arlington National Cemetery, family runs into last-minute issue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Arlington National Cemetery is one of nearly 150 military cemeteries owned by the U.S. government, but Arlington is the best known and most revered, the final resting place for five presidents and countless dignitaries.

A burial there has to meet certain criteria and is considered an honor.

David Bain was wounded three times during combat in Vietnam, receiving a Purple Heart for each incident.

But it was only after a visit to the hallowed grounds of Arlington National Cemetery that he decided that would be his final resting place.

Emotions for Bain’s son, David the Second, are still raw after his father died in May.

David told us the family had received assurances, the U.S. Department of the Army had reserved a place for his dad at Arlington Cemetery.

The ceremony is scheduled for August 25th, and relatives have booked flights and made reservations to be there.

But last week, David says they received word that the VA would need his dad’s original honorary discharge papers before he can be buried at Arlington, but the family has not been able to locate the exact document.

Among Bain’s military papers is a discharge order, showing “under conditions other than honorable,” but after years of fighting for an upgrade David told us, it was changed.

Now they have less than a week to prove his dad’s discharge status to officials at the cemetery.

David Bain has contacted the Western New York Congressional delegation, both U.S. Senators, and Congressman Brian Higgins’ office.

A spokesperson for Higgins tells us they are actively trying to cut through the red tape.