Warehouse roof at Oak and Genesee collapses, damaging car

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thursday morning in Buffalo, a warehouse roof collapsed on Oak St. at Genesee.

As a result, a car near the building was damaged.

The collapse is affecting traffic, too. Vehicles coming off of Route 33 are backed up, and the Route 33 westbound ramp to Oak St. is closed.

In addition to that, other streets in and around the area are closed, too.

Related Content Amherst house fire causes $175K in damage

It’s not clear if anyone was injured.

Warehouse roof collapses onto a vehicle on Oak St. at Genesee. Traffic is backed up coming off of the 33. Unknown if any injuries. ⁦@news4buffalo⁩ at Noon pic.twitter.com/BKWWyC3Yid — George Richert (@GeorgeRichert4) July 2, 2021

MORE | Buffalo man gets prison time for driving into entrance of Bottoms Up

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.