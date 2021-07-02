Warehouse roof at Oak and Genesee collapses, damaging car

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thursday morning in Buffalo, a warehouse roof collapsed on Oak St. at Genesee.
As a result, a car near the building was damaged.
The collapse is affecting traffic, too. Vehicles coming off of Route 33 are backed up, and the Route 33 westbound ramp to Oak St. is closed.
In addition to that, other streets in and around the area are closed, too.
It’s not clear if anyone was injured.
