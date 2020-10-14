Warrant issued for man charged with hate crime after he fails to appear in court

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A warrant has been issued for a Franklinville man who failed to show up for court again on Wednesday.

Michael Cremen, 47, was charged with harassment, criminal possession of a weapon, and menacing this past August following an incident where authorities say he threatened protesters with a knife at Hertel and Parkside in Buffalo.

Cremen was charged with menacing as a hate crime due to the alleged use of racial slurs.

During a conference on Thursday morning, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said Cremen claimed he would not attend any court proceeding where people were wearing masks, nor would he wear a mask himself.

That message came from an email supposedly sent by Cremen, Flynn says.

The sender goes on to say he would consider it a threat if someone armed or wearing a face mask or badge were to come to his property.

“My lord will severely punish those in violation of his order of protection over my life,” the sender wrote.

Cremen was due to appear in court on October 8, but he didn’t show up.

Flynn’s office submitted a motion requesting that a bench warrant be issued for Cremen, but a judge denied the motion on Friday morning.

After Cremen failed to show up for court again on October 14, a warrant was issued.

