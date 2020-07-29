Washington Nationals joke they’re playing “Buffalo,” photoshop players in Zubaz pants

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIVB)–The Washington Nationals are taking on the “Buffalo” Blue Jays tonight in D.C.

By the looks of their Twitter account, the Nats wanted to “blend in with the locals.”

In the post below, you can see the team snapped some shots during pre-game warmups and touched them up a little bit.

We’re playing in ✌️ Buffalo ✌️ today so we’re trying to blend in with the locals. #NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/VyTuVt1HPx — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 29, 2020

Some players were “wearing Zubaz,” and a folding table even ended up “on the field.”

The Blue Jays are set to start their temporary residence at Sahlen Field Tuesday, August 11.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.