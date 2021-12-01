WATCH: Addressing your mental health during the holidays

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tuesday on News 4, we spoke with Crisis Services’ Olivia Retallack.
Hear what she shared about addressing mental health in the video above.
Crisis Services can be reached at the following numbers:
- (716) 834-3131 (24-Hour Crisis Hotline)
- (716) 831-7007 (24-Hour Addiction Hotline)
