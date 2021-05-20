WATCH at 9: Buffalo Zoo to offer look at new lion cubs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This morning at 9 a.m., we’re going to get a chance to see the Buffalo’s Zoo’s recently born African lion cubs.

The two cubs, who were born to Lusaka and Tiberius on March 7, share a birthday with their father.

Related Content Buffalo Zoo looking for help naming new African lion cubs

MORE | Two lion cubs born at Buffalo Zoo

“The cubs have spent some time exploring their outdoor habitat with mom and after receiving their final round of vaccinations are on track to meet the public this week,” the Buffalo Zoo says.