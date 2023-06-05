BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thousands flocked to Buffalo on Sunday to take part in the 2023 Pride Parade, including a handful of representatives from News 4.
The parade marched down Elmwood Avenue and was followed by the Buffalo Pride Festival, which spanned much of the afternoon and evening on Sunday.
You can watch some of the celebrations and elation from Sunday’s parade in the video above.
- Hormone patches or creams for menopause symptoms may have lower blood pressure risk than pills
- Massive sargassum seaweed bloom takes surprising turn
- Pride now a minefield for big companies, but many continue their support
- Bills to hold groundbreaking ceremony for new stadium
- WATCH: Buffalo celebrates at the 2023 Pride Parade
Adam Gorski is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team in 2022. You can find more of his work here.