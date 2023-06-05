BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thousands flocked to Buffalo on Sunday to take part in the 2023 Pride Parade, including a handful of representatives from News 4.

The parade marched down Elmwood Avenue and was followed by the Buffalo Pride Festival, which spanned much of the afternoon and evening on Sunday.

You can watch some of the celebrations and elation from Sunday’s parade in the video above.

