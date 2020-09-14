WATCH: Catherine Shick shares how Huddle for Hunger aims to tackle childhood hunger in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Monday morning, FeedMore WNY’s Catherine Shick joined us to discuss Huddle For Hunger — a combined effort with News 4 and the Independent Health Foundation to tackle the growing problem of childhood hunger in western New York.

The drive to benefit FeedMore will be Friday, September 18, from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday, September 19, from 12-4 p.m. at Bills Stadium.

The first 5,000 donors at the stadium will receive Huddle for Hunger masks, with a limit of two per car.

Food and other items will be collected to support FeedMore’s childhood feeding programs to collect 20 tons for 2020.

Any shelf-stable products are acceptable donations, specific items in need, include:

Peanut Butter (16-ounce plastic jars)

Macaroni and Cheese (6-ounce box)

Oatmeal (individual sized packets)

Tomato Sauce (15-ounce cans, low sodium)

Canned Vegetables (15-ounce cans, any variety, low sodium)

Canned Fruits (15-ounce cans, any variety, canned in juice or water)

Canned Chicken or Tuna (5-ounce cans, canned in water)

Diapers

Baby Wipes

Donors can enter the COVID-19 safe food drive, by car, off Abbott Road. Signage will direct donors on how to proceed through the Bills Stadium parking lot.

You can also donate virtually by clicking here.

Hear how you can help in the video above!

