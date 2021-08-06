WATCH: Erie County Clerk recognizes Purple Heart recipients at Old County Hall

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Friday morning at Buffalo’s Old County Hall, Erie County Clerk Michael Kearns recognized a number of Purple Heart recipients.
The ceremony took place ahead of Purple Heart Day, which is on August 7.
Watch the ceremony in its entirety in the video above.
