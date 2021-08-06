WATCH: Erie County Clerk recognizes Purple Heart recipients at Old County Hall

Buffalo

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Friday morning at Buffalo’s Old County Hall, Erie County Clerk Michael Kearns recognized a number of Purple Heart recipients.

The ceremony took place ahead of Purple Heart Day, which is on August 7.

Watch the ceremony in its entirety in the video above.

Latest Posts

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now

Olympics News & Medal Count