BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — James Faluszczak, a whistleblower and former priest, announced new lawsuits against the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo on the first day of the Child Victims Act window.

Faluszczak himself claims to be a victim of sexual abuse by a priest.

Previously, Faluszczak testified before the 40th Pennsylvania Grand Jury while it investigated six dioceses in that state.

