Gov. Cuomo announces seating plans for Sahlen Field, new vaccine initiative with NFTA

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo came to Buffalo on Wednesday morning to provide an update on the pandemic and make a number of announcements.

While here, he shared that free, one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered at NFTA hubs from Friday through Wednesday.

Anyone who gets a vaccine at one of the participating locations will receive a free 7-day NFTA Metro pass.

Here are the locations and times. pic.twitter.com/jqDWMciO25 — Chris Horvatits (@ChrisHorvatits4) May 12, 2021

Since the governor announced he would be speaking at Sahlen Field, naturally, there was speculation that a Toronto Blue Jays announcement would be coming, too.

When the Blue Jays start playing home games in Buffalo on June 1, there will be two distinct types of sections for vaccinated and unvaccinated fans. And they’ll be split 50-50.

In the vaccinated section, people can sit as they would in a normal year. But in the unvaccinated section, people must remain six feet apart.

We got an answer to an often asked question just now. Cuomo says unvaccinated kids will be able to sit with their family in vaccinated sections at Blue Jays games. — Chris Horvatits (@ChrisHorvatits4) May 12, 2021

MORE | Ticket sales for first eight Blue Jays “home” games delayed by one week

That announcement was preceded by another summery bit of news. On Memorial Day weekend, beaches and public pools can open up as long as people keep six feet of distance between each other.

Gov. Cuomo says his goal is to have pools and beaches open with full capacity by Independence Day.