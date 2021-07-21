WATCH: How Buffalo’s Most Amazing Race raises money for The Salvation Army

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo’s Most Amazing Race is back this weekend.
Teams of two will race around the Queen City solving a variety of clues while raising money for The Salvation Army.
Laurie Krajna is the director of development for The Salvation Army in Buffalo. She explained more about Buffalo’s Most Amazing Race on Wake Up! Wednesday morning.
