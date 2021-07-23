BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Summer is in full swing and people are taking advantage of the hot, dry days.
Lauren Spoth from Step Out Buffalo joined us Friday morning to talk about some of the ice cream shops with unique offerings, and places showing outdoor movies this season.
- WATCH: Ice cream shops with unique offerings and places to see outdoor movies
- NJ woman with ALS receives first round of experimental, potentially life-saving drug treatment
- SUNY Chancellor announces $24M investment for new mental health services
- Plague discovered in 6 Colorado counties after 10-year-old dies
- Should fully vaccinated people mask up with COVID-19 cases rising?