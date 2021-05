BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) - By the end of this year, Western New York will be home to around a dozen new breweries, some of which chose to avoid an excruciating 14 months for businesses.

Those that decided to stay open during the pandemic made it through with production, innovation and creativity.

Tim Herzog, owner of Flying Bison Brewing Company in Larkinville, started seeing hints of a shutdown in late February 2020.