(We will have live coverage of today’s events starting at 9 a.m. Tune in to CW23 or watch in the video player above.)
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This morning, Jason Arno will be laid to rest.
On March 1, the 37-year-old Buffalo firefighter lost his life battling a fierce blaze that overtook a building on Main Street in the city’s theatre district.
The building, which was a three-story structure owned by former Congressman Chris Jacobs, housed costume shop DC Theatricks on its ground floor.
During the events happening Friday, there will be a number of road closures in downtown Buffalo.
Schedule of Friday Events
- Funeral procession | 9:30-9:50 a.m.
- Funeral mass | 11:30 a.m.
- Post-funeral procession | Noon
Fallen Firefighter Jason Arno
- Out-of-town fire departments travel to Buffalo to show support for fallen firefighter Jason Arno
- ‘There’s going to be a huge outpouring’: Local 282 prepares for firefighter’s funeral
- Excavation at site of fatal downtown fire continues
- “He was a hero”: Buffalo firefighter Jason Arno remembered fondly
- ‘A very moving outpouring of emotion’: First responders honor Firefighter Jason Arno
- High school mentor remembers fallen Buffalo firefighter Jason Arno
- The Yard Foundation makes $20K donation in support of Arno
- Honoring Firefighter Jason Arno: Departments from across the country plan to make a final salute
- Former Canisius High School teacher to speak at Jason Arno’s funeral
- Sounds of honor and distinction: Buffalo Firefighter Pipe Band gives Arno a final salute
- Fire that resulted in Buffalo firefighter death also caused about $2.6 million in damages
- Hofbräuhaus Buffalo to host fundraiser for family of firefighter who died in downtown fire
Latest Posts
- Pie in the Sky: Juvenile bald eagle snatches pizza slice in Connecticut
- WATCH: Live coverage of funeral, procession for fallen Buffalo firefighter Jason Arno
- Girl Scouts ‘extremely disappointed’ with cookie baker amid inventory, supply chain problems
- The Memo: Democrats struggle to beat back GOP attacks on education
- Centrist and liberal Democrats battle over who Biden should be
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.