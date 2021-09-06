Gov. Hochul signs Labor Day legislation to ‘bolster New York’s workforce’

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 09: NY Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul arrives for a Coney Island parks reopening event in the Coney Island neighborhood of Brooklyn borough on April 09, 2021 in New York City. Coney Island’s Deno’s Wonder Wheel Amusement Park and Luna Park opened today for the first time in 18 months after being closed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Various government officials attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the reopening. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Kathy Hochul held a Labor Day press conference Monday in Buffalo where she signed a number of laws designed to strengthen and protect the state’s workforce.

The governor began her briefing by quoting notable labor author Samuel Gompers, the first and longest-serving president of the American Federation of Labor (AFL).

“I was reflecting on what Samuel Gompers wrote,” Gov. Hochul said. “He was a strong advocate for making Labor Day a national holiday, and I was struck at what he said back then. He said ‘the struggle with labor is to free man — and I’m going to add women — free men and women from unfair, unjust, and unnecessarily cruel environments and burdens. Doesn’t that resonate today, too?”

The first law she announced was about speed zones in construction areas to protect workers.

“I was at the New York State Fair this week where I had the chance to hug a widow of a woman whose husband was doing nothing but his job on the highway, working for the Department of Transportation on the Thruway, and their lives were wiped out because of an accident,” Gov. Hochul said. “We celebrate them with a memorial, but we celebrate them every day by passing this legislation.”

The second law the governor announced is designed to fight against wage theft.

“There are people out there who take advantage of others and do not pay them what they’re entitled to in defiance of our laws,” Gov. Hochul said. In same cases it’s a subcontractor on a project, but we need to have accountability and we need to make sure those people are paid.”

Another law the governor announced is to create prevailing wage laws for building service employees.

“We need to make sure we have prevailing wage laws to building service employees at our condos and co-ops who take advantage of tax breaks to put the buildings up in New York City,” Gov. Hochul said. “You ought to be paying your workers, particularly the office cleaners, a prevailing wage.”

The governor also announced a law regarding shared work benefits.

“We talked about people who could get a part-time job to go back to, but if they took that job to go back, they lost their unemployment,” Gov. Hochul said. “People wanted to get back out there, but still didn’t have same income before and we’re penalized. We’re going to fit it by lifting the cap on shared work benefits from a strict 26 weeks to an amount equal to 26 weeks worth of benefits. This means workers can be more flexible, whether they’re in the gig economy or so they can stay longer working for partial benefits. It’s good for our employers and it’s good for our workers.”

Lastly the governor announced legislation regarding workplace safety and health precautions.

“Historic legislation known as the New York Hero Act is about workplace safety and health precautions in response to infection disease outbreaks,” Gov. Hochul said. “Our department of health developed a new standard, but they only take effect when the department of health triggers it. We all had this vision when the pandemic would be behind us. That didn’t happen. It continues to rage, creating unsafe conditions in some workplaces. We need to have standards that are enforced and that’s the action I’m going to take here today.”

Following the legislation signing, the governor is scheduled to participate in Buffalo’s Labor Day Parade at 12 p.m.

